BENTON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Several businesses and residents in Columbia County have been the target of burglaries for months now. Someone has been breaking into businesses and stealing money, sometimes more than once.

28/22 News took a ride to Benton Township today to speak with local businesses that have been affected by the multiple break-ins.

Although we only had the chance to speak with three of the places that were broken into, residents in the town estimate 20 homes and businesses have fallen victim to the burglaries.

A string of big burglaries has taken over a township in Columbia County.

“I would say probably 20 businesses had been hit in this area in the last two months by whoever it was. They have pictures of ’em but they can’t catch ’em,” said Roy Redner, Co-Owner of Mill Race Golf and Camping Resort.

“We have cameras, but they were pretty smart. They ripped the wires and the box right outta the wall,” Marge Edwards, president of the auxiliary VFW Post 8317, told 28/22 News.

The Benton Township burglar has not only broken into dozens of local businesses but even some homes. Since the township is just outside of Benton, the case is out of the hands of Benton Borough Police.

“It’s a small community and you know, it hits hard. And you know it hits everybody’s safety, not only the businesses in the area but you know the people in their homes. They don’t feel safe in your own community,” said Kimberly Mohr, co-owner of RC’s Bar & Grill.

The Pennsylvania State Police are in charge of the investigation and say they are currently investigating, but that hasn’t stopped the suspect from breaking into some places, like VFW Post 8317 more than once.

“First time come in through the door, the back door. It was kinda heavy, I don’t know how they did it but they did. The second time they came in through the window which now is barred,” added Edwards.

For places like Mill Race Golf & Camping Resort, not much was taken.

“The building was broken into with a crowbar, wrecked the door, tore all our machines out just to get to the cash, and we have very little cash because we take it out every day,” Redner explained.

But circumstances were different for RC’s Bar & Grill where one of the first break-ins happened.

“They went up the steps, they stole our entire safe. Probably almost about $6,000,” Mohr stated.

The robberies are affecting more than the wallets of those who own these local businesses, they’re being damaged as well. Those like Mill Race have already spent thousands of dollars in repairs.

“Balls laying all over the place, probably a thousand balls laying on the ground up there. They destroyed it bad the first time, and one of my employees called and said, ‘You gotta look at this.’ I go up there and I was thinking oh my god, and then I went inside the building and it was just destroyed,” said James Hileman, general manager of Mill Race Gold & Camping Resort.

They said the driving range was hit twice, each time costing $5,000 to fix the equipment in the building. The owner says looking at the damage the second time around leaves them confident it’s the same person.

“Now all they did was reach down in there and grabbed the mechanisms that holds the money and pulled it out, so it was definitely the same guy. He knew this time,” Hileman explained.

Those who have been impacted by the suspect have similar ideas on how they could be stopped.

“They need more police coverage in the area at night, and it’s not saying they’re gonna catch them but, you know, there’s just more eyes around,” Mohr added.

As previously mentioned, Pennsylvania State Police are in charge of this case and are currently investigating. 28/22 news will keep you updated with the latest.