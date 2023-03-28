COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a Luzerne County man was arrested after a traffic stop led them to over 900 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday troopers pulled over a car on I-380 northbound in Covington Township.

Police say “criminal activity” was suspected and requested to search inside the car. As a result, 920 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl was found in the back seat.

The passenger of the car, Marcus Tyrell Manigault, 37, of Nanticoke, told troopers the drugs belonged to him, PSP stated.

Manigault was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other drug-related charges. He remains in the Lackawanna County Prison on a $75,000 bail.