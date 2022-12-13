SOUTH RENOVO BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident after they say a man fell victim to a Publishers Clearing House scam and lost over $70,000.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told of the scam that occurred between June 29 and October 13.

Police said a 74-year-old man from Renovo, sent money after he was told that he won a Publishers Clearing House award.

For a few months the victim sent money orders, cash advances, and gift cards to pay the taxes on the winnings equalling a total amount of $76,300 lost, PSP stated.

The investigation is ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Lamar unit at 570-726-6000 and reference incident 22-1316854.