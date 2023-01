KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County.

Police say two men, ages 45 and 43, were found to have taken a total of $797.43 worth of items without paying.

Charges have been filed through the district court and state police are continuing to investigate.