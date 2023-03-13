HAMBURG, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for eight people wanted for an alleged theft at CVS where over $600 in merchandise was stolen, mostly cosmetic items.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 6, around 1:40 p.m., eight people arrived at the CVS on Shoemaker Avenue, in Berks County in 3 separate cars.

Pennsylvania State Police

Pennsylvania State Police

The group entered the store and each collectively removed items, mainly cosmetics, totaling $676.00, PSP stated.

They then left the store, got into the cars pictured below, and fled south on State Route 61.

Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Shawn Reifsnyder at 610-562-6885.