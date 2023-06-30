BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say for two months over $500 was stolen from Weis Markets.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, from May 5 to June 23 several items were taken from Weis in Mill Hall.

Police say a 31-year-old woman from Mill Hall was found stealing a total of $519.37 worth of items from the market.

The following list was some of the alleged items stolen from Weis Market:

Vitamins

Huggies baby wipes

Various hair products

Dog pads

Toys

Monster energy drink pack

Various beauty products

Charges were filed through the district court.