WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where over $500 counterfeit cash was being used at a Dollar General.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 23 around 10:00 a.m. troopers were called to a theft incident at a Dollar General in Northumberland County.

PSP said $560 counterfeit cash was found after the man tried to upload $160 of the fake cash onto a pre-paid debit card.

As a result, the man was arrested for using counterfeit cash.