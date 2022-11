CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where counterfeit cash was used at a Dunkin in Monroe County multiple times.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 7 around 1:40 p.m. troopers responded to a Dunkin in Monroe County for a report of a man using counterfeit $50 bills, on three separate occasions.

The total cost of counterfeit cash used was $450.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.