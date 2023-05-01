HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where over $400 of counterfeit cash was used at a Luzerne County Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 24 troopers responded to a report of counterfeit bills passed during purchases at a Walmart in Hazle Township.

Police say through further investigation they discovered the suspects used 24 counterfeit $20 bills to purchase items equaling a total amount of $480 in fake cash that was used between 3:00-5:00 p.m.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.