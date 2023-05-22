LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a suspected burglar broke into several neighboring properties in Susquehanna County.

Troopers say during the burglaries on May 19, the suspect had stolen an unregistered 2006 black Ford F250 regular cab, short bed, pickup truck with a 6 Liter diesel engine, bucket seats, and no center console.

PSP says the burglar also got away with around $365,000 in cash, a “Stihl” cut-off saw valued at around $1,000, as well as various “Ertl” and “Toy Farmer” brand toys valued around $1,300.

An antique revolver-style gun and three new vinyl windows were also taken, troopers say.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the PSP-Gibson station.