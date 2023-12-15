WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a woman who they say stole over $300 from a Luzerne County Target.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the woman pictured entered Target on Thursday.

Police say the suspect stole over $300 in merchandise, concealed the items in bags, and fled the store in a grey Chevy Traverse.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect, their whereabouts, or any other similar criminal activity to contact Wilkes Barre Township Police by emailing guerrero@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, texting 570-760-0215 or calling 570-606-4791.