TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police pulled over a car in Monroe County and say they found over 300 pounds of marijuana.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 11 around 2:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a 2016 Toyota for multiple code violations on Interstate 80 in Tunkhannock Township.

During the stop, police said multiple indicators of “criminal activity” were seen and a search was conducted inside the car.

As a result of the search, troopers seized 318 pounds of marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Chagres were filed against a 41-year-old man from Washington state who was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility waiting for arraignment.