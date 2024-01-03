EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police released their annual New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement report, which included over 300 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Over three days (Dec. 30 – Jan. 1), PSP investigated 336 crashes, in which five people lost their lives and 68 others were injured. Investigators noted alcohol was a factor in 47 of those crashes.

State police report that 326 arrests for DUI were made over the New Year holiday in Pennsylvania.

Troopers also issued:

3,833 speeding citations.

344 citations for failing to wear a seat belt.

56 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

Below you can find a comparison between this year’s and last year’s crash, enforcement data:

Table 1: New Year’s Weekend Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2024 (3 days) 336 5 5 68 47 1 2023 (3 days) 481 0 0 108 51 0 Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Table 2: New Year’s Weekend Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2024 (3 days) 326 3,833 56 344 8,125 2023 (3 days) 356 4,126 67 378 7,874 Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

More information on the 2024 New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement report, broken down by troop, is available.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.