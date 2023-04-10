BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after state police say he stole over $2,000 worth of over-the-counter medications from ShopRite in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 31 around 10:00 a.m., troopers were called to ShopRite in Brodheadsville for retail theft.

Police say they learned a man later identified as Warren Smith, 54, of Coal Township, entered ShopRite and placed a large amount of over-the-counter medications into two large bags.

The total amount of medicine allegedly stolen was worth $2,953.63.

Smith exited the store without paying and fled the scene in a white sedan, police said. He was later charged with retail theft through the district court.