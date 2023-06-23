WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say a raid was completed resulting in over $20,000 worth of various drugs seized.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department said they concluded their several month-long investigations into drug trafficking in the Luzerne County area.

Undercover officers and informants purchased drugs from the suspect, Sherman Anderson, 34, who lived at a home in the 600 block of Casey Avenue, police say.

Investigators stated Sherman would meet between six and 20 people in a 24-hour period twenty-four-hour period to sell drugs on Casey Avenue and near the McDonald’s in the Blackman Street Plaza.

On Thursday multiple law enforcement units executed a search warrant at Sherman’s home and seized a total of the following drugs:

$2,000 in crack cocaine

$9,515.00 in powdered cocaine

$11,868,60 in illegal marijuana that was dried and packaged for sale,

a complicated hydroponic grow operation

counterfeit packaging

various equipment used in the preparation and packaging of controlled substances

Anderson was not home when officers conducted the raid, he was later located and taken into custody.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 cash bail.