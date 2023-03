WILKES-BARRE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a suspect they say stole over $2,000 from a Home Depot in Luzerne County.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured left Home Depot in Wilkes-Barre with lights and flooring without paying.

Wilkes-Barre City Police

The total amount of items stolen is worth $2,277.84.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Magagna at 570-208-6774.