WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two women who they say stole over $200 worth of items from Target in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on September 19 around 7:30 p.m., two women selected and removed various cosmetics from the packaging and hid them in a mug.

Police say the two purchased the mug but did not pay for the hidden merchandise, valuing the theft at $294.11.

Anyone with information is asked to call 570-606-4791, text 570 760 0215, or email puchalski@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.