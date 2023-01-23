HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman they say stole 29 items worth over $200 at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Halze Township Walmart for a report of theft.

Troopers said they discovered a 23-year-old woman from Shenandoah, stole 29 items such as food, clothing, school supplies, and toys from the store.

Police say the total amount of items was worth $271.60. Charges have been filed against the woman and PSP is continuing to investigate.