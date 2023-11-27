WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a woman who they say stole over $200 worth of items from a Luzerne County Target.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the woman pictured below entered Target on November 6.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

While in the store the suspect allegedly selected and hid $292.65 worth of various items including cosmetics merchandise.

Police say the woman failed to pay for the concealed items and exited the store.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police by texting 570-760-0215, calling 570-606-4791, or emailing Mackie@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us