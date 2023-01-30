WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say cut a fence and broke into Lowe’s stealing over $2,300 worth of items.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on January 19 around 3:17 a.m., the suspect pictured below cut a fence behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store and entered the area.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Police say the suspect then removed eight Frigidaire microwaves valued at $299.99 each, totaling $2,399.92.

Investigators stated the suspect then loaded all the microwaves into a silver van and fled the scene.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-606-4791 or text 570-760-0215.