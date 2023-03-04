EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are investigating the theft of over $1,000 worth of off-road diesel fuel from a landscaping business.

According to state police, someone allegedly stole 275 gallons of off-road diesel fuel from Meadowbrook Landscaping in Schuylkill County. The thief also allegedly broke off the company’s gas pump handle.

Investigators said the unknown thief fled in an unknown direction.

Officials estimated the 275 gallons of off-road diesel was worth $1,155 and the pump was worth $520.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Trooper Karman at (570)874-5300.