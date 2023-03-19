SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that a Dollar General was broken into on Saturday and had over $1,000 stolen.

On Saturday around 7:30 a.m., troopers were called to the Sugarloaf Township Dollar General on SR 118 for a reported burglary.

According to state police, the burglar cut the power to the building overnight and pried open the back door to get inside.

Once inside, troopers say they forcefully opened the safe, stole $1,446 in cash, and fled the scene.

PSP says that this incident is still under investigation.