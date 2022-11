CRESSONA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said over $19,000 was stolen from a Schuylkill County gas station earlier this month.

Around 3 p.m. on November 15, officials said three unknown people entered a Mobil Gas Station in Cressona and removed $19,355 from their “Video Gaming Devices.”

State police have not named any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact state police at (570)754-4600.