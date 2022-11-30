SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a robbery and carjacking where they say the suspects got away with more than $160,000 in diamonds, jewelry, and cash.

Troopers say the incident happened on Beaver Drive in Smithfield Township on November 14 around 3:00 p.m.

Police stated the suspects stole a diamond-encrusted watch worth $100,00 dollars, a gold chain worth $50,000, a gold bracelet, cash, and a passport from three victims ages 27, 51, and 55.

The suspects may be traveling in a white Dodge Challenger and may have gotten help from someone in a Chevy Silverado truck.

If you have any information are asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 570-619-6800 and reference incident number PA2022-1460513.