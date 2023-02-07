KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding several catalytic converters worth over $10,000 that were stolen from a business in Union County.

According to PSP, troopers responded to a reported theft at Bill Mark’s Auto Sales located at 8861 Westbranch Highway in Kelly Township, Union County.

State troopers say between Friday, February 3 at 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, February 4 around 10:00 a.m., one or more suspects illegally entered Bill Mark’s Auto Sales and stole seven catalytic converters from the following vehicles:

Catalytic converter – 2013 Chevrolet Express (Full-Size Van): valued at $1500;

Catalytic converter – 2020 Ford F-150XLT: valued at $1500;

Catalytic converter – 2018 Ford F-150XLT: valued at $1500;

Catalytic converter – (Unknown year) Ford F-150XLT: valued at $1500;

Catalytic converter – (Unknown year) Ford F-150XLT: valued at $1500;

Catalytic converter – (Unknown year) Ford F-150XLT: valued at $1500;

Catalytic converter – (Unknown year) Ford F-150XLT; valued at $1500.

The seven stolen catalytic converters total $10,500.

PSP says an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.