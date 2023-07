BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after they say he stole over $100 worth of cigars from a store in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for retail theft at Maxi’s Cigar & Cigarettes in Brodheadsville on July 19 around 10:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect, Joseph Mastranderea, 56, of Jim Thorpe stole 11 cigars totaling a loss of $146.69.

Charges have been filed against Mastranderea for retail theft.