SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have seized hundreds of drugs from a Scranton home, resulting in the arrest of three people.

According to the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., officers conducted a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of South Rebecca Avenue.

Detectives say they were led to this house after an undercover sting revealed Christopher Potter, 28, and Kaylee Widmer, 23, both of Scranton, were selling fentanyl.

Officers arrested Potter, Widmer, and Christopher Weiner, 25, of Scranton, who was inside the home when detectives arrived. Weiner was found with 10 packets of suspected fentanyl inside his wallet.

As a result of the warrant police seized the following items:

103 “bricks” of suspected heroin and fentanyl

34 doses of alprazolam or Xanax

28 tablets of clonazepam

17 of oxycodone

5 of hydrocodone

5 packets of Suboxone film strips

9mm handgun

$400 cash

All three remain in the Lackawanna County Correctional Facility on multiple drug charges.