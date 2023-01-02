LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they tased a man after he tried to run off with a large amount of fentanyl.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 19 around 4:30 p.m. troopers pulled over Edgar Meiendez-Rosario, 34, of New York, for a traffic violation on Interstate 80.

Troopers said they saw indicators of criminal activity going on and Rosario tried to flee the scene on foot with a backpack.

Rosario was tased and taken into custody. Police stated they found over 1 pound of suspected fentanyl inside the backpack.

Charges have been filed through the district court and Rosario’s bail was set to $267,000.