EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the Joint Criminal Opioid, Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team conducted the largest operation against darknet trafficking resulting in 288 arrests.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the JCODE team, and international partners came together to conduct Operation SpecTor, which included 288 arrests, the most ever for any JCODE operation and nearly double that of the prior operation.

Operation SpecTor was a coordinated international effort spanning three continents to disrupt fentanyl and opioid trafficking on the darknet, or dark web. The operation was conducted across the United States, Europe, and South America.

As stated in the release, Operation SpecTor takedowns of marketplaces result in the seizure of darknet infrastructure providing investigators across the world with leads and evidence. Officials say these leads allow agencies to identify darknet drug vendors and buyers, resulting in a series of coordinated, but separate, law enforcement investigations.

The availability of dangerous substances like fentanyl on dark net marketplaces is helping to fuel the crisis that has claimed far too many American lives. That’s why we will continue to join forces with our law enforcement partners around the globe to attack this problem together.” FBI Director Christopher Wray.

This year’s law enforcement operation resulted in seizures more than any prior operation, including 117 firearms, 850 kilograms of drugs that include 64 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics, and $53.4 million in cash and virtual currencies.