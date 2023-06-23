WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say one was injured after shots were fired in Wilkes Barre Friday night.

Luzerne County Communication Center says the incident happened on the 100 block of Sambourne Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Eyewitness News live at the scene showing heavy police presence with evidence markers in the street and the road being blocked off with police tape.

Details are very limited at this time, however, the sergeant for Wilkes-Barre Police does confirm to us that a male was shot and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police officials are on the scene and anyone with information is asked to contact police

Eyewitness News will update you when more information is made available to us.