OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the Diamond Club at 107 North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge.

“The victim suffered a life-threatening injury due to the gunshot wound and had to have emergency surgery,” Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said.

According to State troopers, the condition of the victim is critical at this time. Troopers are actively investigating the attempted homicide, PSP says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Troop R-Dunmore at 570-963-3156.

