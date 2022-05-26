EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, several establishments in central PA were investigated in liquor control enforcement operations performed in Lycoming County.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

According to investigators, on Wednesday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct eight compliance checks to establishments in Lycoming County.

Out of the eight, only one business was not in compliance, serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age, according to police. Officials did not name the establishment.

PSP says the following seven establishments were in compliance with not serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

MCM Bear LLC T/A Crippled Beat Inn

Weis Markts Inc, on Lycoming Crek Road

Sticky Elbow Enterprises LLC T/A Sticky Elbow

Dalee Inc, T/A TGI Fridays

Lycoming Pubs Inc, in Muncy

The Trifecta Bar 7 Grille LLC

According to the CDC, “Alcohol is the most commonly used substance among young people in the U.S. Data from several national surveys documents the use of alcohol among young people.”

You can find more information about underage drinking by visiting the CDC’s website.