MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man was charged with several counts of child pornography.

Police reports say on January 5, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police performed a search warrant at the residence of, 48-year-old Robert Kohl.

During the search warrant conducted by law enforcement found thousands of child sexual abuse material. Kohl is being charged with 1,000 felony counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal use of a communication facility

He was arraigned on the charges and placed on $250,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing will be held on January 18, 2023.