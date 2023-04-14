HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton police say no one was injured during an officer-involved shooting on James Street Friday afternoon.

Officials say the Hazleton City Police Department responded to a call for a man threatening his wife with a handgun in the 900 block of North James Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, Hazleton Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker says the man, who has not yet been identified, exited the home and pointed the firearm at responding officers. In response, investigators said they opened fire on the man.

No one was hit by any gunshots and the man did not return fire.

The man ran back inside according to Chief Schoonmaker, and when he came back out officers tased him in case he was armed.

The man is now in custody, more information will be released as the investigation moves forward.

While only about a mile away from the shooting in Hazle Township, the chief stated the two situations are unrelated.