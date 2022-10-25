WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Lycoming County they say was in possession of at least one and a half ounces of crack cocaine.

Officials say Terrance Powell, 56, from Williamsport, was arrested on October 20 during a drug bust.

Police said they approached Powell as he was exiting his car and told him to put his hands behind his back. Officers claim Powell tried to turn around as police were cuffing him and they had to take him to the ground.

Investigators said they served a warrant on his apartment and located three half-ounce to one-ounce bags of “bulk” crack cocaine, multiple bottles of oxycodone, and $800.00 cash hidden in ceiling tiles.

Officers said they were unable to locate any means of ingesting the crack cocaine leading them to determine Powell was distributing the drugs.

Powell is facing two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs and one count of resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Lycoming County prison on an $85,000 cash bail.