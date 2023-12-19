TOBYHANNA, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man four times during a fight.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home in Tobyhanna.

Police say upon entering the home they saw bloody footprints, blood stains on the carpet, and a white blanket covered in blood.

As stated in the criminal complaint the owner of the home invited 36-year-old Henry Hernandez Negron, his girlfriend, and the victim over for drinks.

The fight started when Hernandez, Negron, and his partner were having an altercation before the victim stepped in, as mentioned in the criminal complaint.

Police stated while speaking to the victim, he told Hernandez Negron to take it outside and when he went to put his shoes on he was struck by Hernandez Negron on his left side.

Officers said when they asked Hernandez Negron about the weapon, he claimed to have never seen it, and when asked how the victim suffered four stab wounds, he had no explanation.

Police have charged Hernandez Negron with a criminal attempt of homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangering of another person, and several other related charges.