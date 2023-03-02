SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting in Scranton that sent one man to the hospital.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, police tell Eyewitness News they were called to the 100 block of Belvedere Drive, Scranton, for the report of a gunshot victim.

First responders say they arrived on the scene and transported one male to Geisinger CMC for a gunshot wound. Police told Eyewitness News the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators said this is an active investigation and will release more information as it is available.