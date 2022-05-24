WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a homicide in Williamsport that left one man dead Monday night.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Monday officers were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. to a report of a person shot outside of a residence in the 700 block of Elmira Street.

Investigators say once arriving on the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UPMC Susquehanna where he later died due to his injuries.

Police said a second victim inside a home across from the scene was hit by a bullet minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing we will update you with the latest information as is released. If you have any information regarding the incident you are asked to contact Agt. Levan at 570-327-7548