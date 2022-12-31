WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times.

According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets.

As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr., says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.