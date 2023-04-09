WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead following an early Sunday morning shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre City Police say they responded to the Aqua Lounge in the 300 block of South Main Street for a reported shooting Easter morning around 1:30 a.m.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found one man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital where he would later die from his injuries.

Investigators say the victim was involved in a disturbance in the lounge which eventually led to a shooting outside shortly after.

All parties involved in the investigation have been identified. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

Police ask anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Detective Division at 570-208-0911 or 570-280-6778.