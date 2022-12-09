TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one man in custody and are looking to identify another after a burglary at Billy’s Pocono Diner.

According to Pocono Township Police, on December 5, around 2:30 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of Billy’s Pocono Diner in Tannersville.

Police say they saw a light flash inside the diner as they pulled into the parking lot behind the vehicle, which then took off and fled the scene onto State Route 611 and a pursuit occurred.

According to law enforcement, officers from the Pocono Township Police Department, Stroud Area Regional Police, and Pennsylvania State Police all pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 80 eastbound until police disabled the vehicle using spike strips.

The driver of the vehicle and co-conspirator in the burglary was identified as 38-year-old, Jonnathan Franco-Bentancourt from Corona, New York, police say.

Photo Credit: Pocono Township Police Department

Franco-Bentancourt was arraigned and remanded to the Monroe County Prison on $150,000 cash bail and faces charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit criminal trespassing, fleeing or attempting to elude police, conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to receive stolen property, resisting arrest, and numerous citations, court papers say.

Pocono Township police say through further investigating, they discovered another male co-conspirator (pictured below) had fled on foot after allegedly burglarizing the diner.

Photo Credit: Pocono Township Police Department

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation and they are attempting to identify the co-conspirator. They ask anyone with information regarding the incident or the pictured suspect to call Detective Michael Scicutella at 570-629-7200; ext: 230.