SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office say they arrested one man who now faces charges for the alleged distribution of fentanyl.

Officials say Julian Johnson, 32 from Scranton, was arrested on July 22 for allegedly selling fentanyl to an informant working for the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Detective Division.

According to the affidavit, detectives gave the informant cash in order to make a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Johnson. Detectives had written down the serial numbers on the cash the informant was given.

Investigators say the informant successfully obtained fentanyl from Johnson and conducted a test on the product received to confirm it was fentanyl.

Detectives say Johnson was arrested and found to be in possession of $535.00 in cash, including the money detectives had given the informant, and one cell phone.

Johnson was charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs, one count of criminal use of communication facilities, and other related charges.

He is being held in Lackawanna County Prison on $200,000 bail.