HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month.

According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12.

During the chase, police said Turbi threw a black bag containing a loaded firearm and packaged fentanyl.

Officers said they obtained a search warrant for Anziani’s home in the 1000 block of Wilbur Court and seized $60,000 cash, 1,500 bags of fentanyl, about 1,500 unpackaged fentanyl pills, one kilogram of cocaine, over seven pounds of marijuana, and half a kilogram of an unknown substance police are still trying to identify.

Investigators transported Turbi to the Federal Court House in Wilkes-Barre where he was denied bail and transported to the Lackawanna County Prison.

Schoonmaker said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Scranton will be prosecuting this case.