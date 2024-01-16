KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have charged a woman after she stole a donation jar and a sweater from Walmart.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police on December 12, 2023, 28-year-old Tommie Schooley from White Deer Township stole an $11 Christmas sweater and a Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital donation jar.

Officials said they were able to positively identify Schooley due to previous retail thefts.

The amount that was in the donations jar is unknown, troopers noted.