EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An Olyphant man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the charge of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Moises Vargas-Olivio, 22, of Olyphant admitted to possessing a loaded .357 Magnum revolver, a loaded .22 caliber handgun, and an illegal “sawed-off” shotgun, with a barrel less than 18 inches in length, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Officials say the charge stems from an incident on May 22, 2022, in which Lackawanna County

Detectives and officers from the Olyphant Police Department purchased drugs from Vargas-Olivio, which then allowed them to obtain a search warrant for Vargas-Olivio’s home in Olyphant.

According to law enforcement, during the search police found an additional amount of cocaine packaged for distribution valued at around $20,000, numerous pills, marijuana, two loaded

handguns, and a loaded “sawed-off” shotgun.

U.S. Officials say under federal law, Vargas-Olivio faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life, a term of supervised release, and a fine.