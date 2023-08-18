OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lycoming County say the confrontation at a business ending with a former employee shot to death by his ex-boss has been ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened Thursday morning, August 17, in Old Lycoming Township in the lobby of Cable Services on Marydale Avenue.

Investigators say the victim, 69-year-old, John Roskowski began arguing with the C.E.O. of the business who police say then shot Roskowski.

Police say Roskowski was taken to the hospital where he later died at 11:28 a.m.

The C.E.O. who allegedly shot Roskowski was questioned and released and the Lycoming County District Attorney will decide if charges will be filed.

According to Lycoming County Coroner, Charles Kiessling, the initial autopsy on John Roskowski was completed Friday at Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown and the cause of death was due to the gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing by Lycoming Regional Police and the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office while awaiting the final autopsy report to be completed.