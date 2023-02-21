SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man from Old Forge has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for bribery and perjury.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 58-year-old James J. Peperno Jr. was convicted for soliciting debt forgiveness and cash payments from a local business owner to provide for the former President of the Old Forge Borough Council Robert Semenza Jr.

Investigators say Peperno was also convicted of promising and providing cash and future employment to Semenza in exchange for Semenza promising to perform official acts, in regard to a state court civil litigation between Old Forge Borough and the local business owner.

Peperno was sentenced to 72 months in prison after a jury trial with an additional three years of supervised release following prison release.

While pronouncing the sentence, Judge Mannion described political corruption as “one of the worst crimes one can commit,” and went on to say it “undermines the public’s trust in the people they elect.”

Peperno was convicted on nine counts of conspiracy, federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, false statement, and perjury offenses.