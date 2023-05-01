POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer was assaulted during the arrest of a man who was allegedly stalking a woman, police say.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers were called for a domestic incident on Route 940 in Mount Pocono involving two cars.

Police say the victim was followed by a man, identified as Thaddeus Kellman-Manzano, 32, of Tobyhanna, for four miles before she arrived at police headquarters. The victim claimed Kellman-Manzano was trying to run her off the road.

The victim had active PFA against Kellman-Manzano and law enforcement attempted to place him under arrest. Investigators stated Kellman-Manzano was “belligerent” and physically resisted the arrest injuring an officer in the process.

Kellman-Manzano has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, stalking, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault, and DUI.