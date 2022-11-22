WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have a man in custody that attempted to rob a store in Luzerne County on Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to the 400 block of Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, for the report of an off-duty officer that detained a man accused of attempting to rob the store.

Police say they arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim. Police say the victim told them that Kevin Shaver, 37 from Wilkes-Barre, walked up to the register and was unable to purchase an item he wanted.

Investigators said Shaver returned to the counter and held his arm up to the victim and told them to open the register and that he didn’t want to hurt them.

At this time, officials said off-duty Nanticoke City Police Detective Southern approached Shaver and told him he was with the police. Shaver then gave Detective Southern a knife he had in his pocket.

He faces one count of attempted robbery, attempted terroristic threats, and other related charges.

Shaver is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $20,000 bail.