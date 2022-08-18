SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The charge of obstruction has been withdrawn against a Dickson City police officer after investigators say he was found speaking with an alleged drug dealer, giving information on possible informants working with police.

As stated in the affidavit, Patrolman Brandon Muta, 23, of Scranton, was informed of a possible investigation into a drug dealer known as Enslin and officers stated he became “angry that Enslin was a target.”

Investigators state it was believed that Muta informed Enslin that an investigation was being conducted into his drug activities.

According to court documents, Enslin admitted to having contact with Muta to give him information on people with outstanding warrants, and in exchange, Muta would provide him with people recently arrested and cooperating with police.

Muta was originally charged with obstructing the administration of the law. However, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News that the charge has been withdrawn.

In a statement DA Powell says:

The Commonwealth requested a continuance based on newly acquired evidence. Our request was denied. Therefore, we withdrew the complaint.” Mark Powell, Lackawanna County District Attroney

Powell tells Eyewitness News a new complaint will be filed next week against Muta with new information from the ongoing investigation.